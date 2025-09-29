How UConn's Discipline Won vs. Buffalo
The UConn Huskies (3-2) fought through one of the nation’s best defenses in its 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bulls (2-3) (1-0) Saturday.
While a lot of the credit deservedly will go to a running back core that averaged 5.3 yards per play and opened up seven first downs on the ground. One of the loudest stats any score sheet will tell you is the number of penalties that a team gives up, and the Huskies gave up zero flags.
After Saturday, both teams are still some of the nation’s best at keeping themselves away from costly errors.
Jim Mora’s 39.4 penalty yards per game ranked 21st-lowest in the nation, with Pete Lembo’s Buffalo team giving up 34.2 yards per game, which ranked 14th in the country.
In all honesty, you may find it nitpicking to discuss how Buffalo’s three penalties were what changed the game, yet when you look at all three of their false starts, each was on separate drives and each ended in what were three of the Bulls’ six punts.
“It was a gut-check win,” quoted Mora postgame. “It was not a pretty win at all, but, you know, to come on the road and play, you know, what I think is a really tough-minded physical buffalo team who plays great defense to get a win is the number one priority. And these are the kind of games that you learn a lot from, and you can really build on it.”
This was a Huskies team that faltered in a number of aspects, perhaps the biggest a passing attack that saw quarterback Joe Fagnano mount just 31 passing attempts, where he scraped over 50% notching 19 completions for 155 yards and one touchdown, tallying five yards per completion.
When it mattered most for Fagnano, a 49-yard passing drive ultimately pushed the ball just far enough for UConn kicker Chris Freeman to poach a 44-yard field goal that gave the Huskies their 3rd win on the season.
The former Indiana kicker has notched up his kicking totals in what has seen an 88.9% conversion rate with 100% on both his attempts from 40-49 yards this season. Freeman’s season-long field goal came on his game-winning effort yesterday.
