UConn HC Remains Laser Focused After Historic Feat
UConn football is rolling, the fanbase is excited and the numbers say the Huskies are in the middle of something they haven’t done in a long, long time. And yet, as the conversation starts drifting toward legacy and milestones, Jim Mora has yet again hit the brakes to block out the noise.
While everyone sees an eight-game win streak and a clean sweep at home, Mora sees only the next snap. That tension, between accomplishment and refusal to acknowledge it, is what’s driving this run, and it’s what makes the moment feel even bigger.
The Huskies just ended their first unbeaten home season since 2010, and it was only the third in the history of Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The last time the Huskies had undefeated seasons at the Rent was in 2010 and 2007.
It comes in the same breath as their longest win streak in more than a decade. Yet, despite the many wins, ask Mora to zoom out and soak it in, and he meets the question with a wall.
“No. Not until the job is complete. The mission is not complete,” Mora said.
The culture of blocking out the hype is slowly but surely becoming the team’s identity. And it’s not just the streak that’s carrying weight. The last home match that UConn played was against Air Force.
The Huskies took down the Falcons 26–16 in their first-ever matchup. Cam Edwards ripped off 165 yards and two touchdowns, crossing 1,000 yards on the season. Meanwhile, Joe Fagnano added 155 passing yards and a rushing score and had his first-ever interception of the season.
The game also saw 13 tackles each from Oumar Diomande and Malachi McLean. But even after a home sweep, even after surviving a near 12-minute Air Force drive that ended in nothing, Mora wasn’t entertaining any victory lap.
As Mora puts it, “At some point, hopefully we can say, ‘Hey, we’ve got something going here and we’ll keep building on it.’ But honestly, Dom, that’s not something I’m capable of doing. I’ve learned that to me, that kind of thinking is a poison, and I don’t want to do that.”
It’s a dramatic word, “poison”, but that’s exactly why it hits. The Huskies have momentum, but Mora refuses to let the team inhale it. The result is the kind of consistency UConn hasn’t seen since the late 2000s.
What’s next for Jim Mora?
As Mora reminded everyone, “We play FAU a week from today, and any distractions that get in the way of our focus on that game are unacceptable. If I’m going to preach that to the players, then I have to live it.”
The Huskies head to Florida Atlantic, where another chance to stretch the streak waits, and so does a history book that’s entirely one-sided in UConn’s favor. The programs have met twice, both in East Hartford.
The first matchup ended with a 61–14 win for UConn back in 2002. This was followed by a 48–14 win last season, powered by a school-record 421 rushing yards. Now the stakes spike. Win again, and the Huskies push the streak to nine, close their regular season with a bang.
It also gives Mora one more reason not to look up at the mountain they’ve climbed. That’s what makes the trip to Boca special. It’s the next checkpoint in a mission he refuses to call complete. And that alone keeps the story alive.
