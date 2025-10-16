UConn Coach Praises BC Ahead of Week 7 Matchup
UConn Huskies head coach Jim Mora is not deceived by Boston College's 1-5 record. Despite the Eagles' five-game losing streak, Mora sees plenty of talent in the film.
The Huskies travel to Alumni Stadium this week for a Northeast rivalry matchup that Mora believes will be a tough road test. The head coach made it clear his team isn't overlooking this struggling Power 4 opponent.
"You turn on the film, you see talent everywhere," Mora said during his weekly press conference.
"They've got a very good back. They've got a big, physical offensive line. They've always had good tight ends. Their receivers are long guys who catch the ball well. Their defensive front is very good. Their linebackers are very, very smart, intelligent, instinctive players. They've got athleticism all over their secondary. Their kicker hasn't missed a kick, you know? Their punters are good," he continued.
This statement is enough to show Mora's approach to preparation. He doesn't care about records. He watches tape and evaluates talent.
BC's running back Turbo Richard has been solid with 406 yards and five touchdowns this season. The Eagles also have a top-25 passing offense in the country, averaging over 268 yards per game through the air.
UConn enters the game riding a three-game winning streak. The Huskies are 4-2 overall, averaging 37 points per game, ranking 22nd nationally.
Quarterback Joe Fagnano has been excellent, throwing for 1,556 yards and 11 touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's the only quarterback in the country with over 1,000 yards and no picks.
Running back Cam Edwards has rushed for 637 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging over 106 yards per game. Wide receiver Skyler Bell leads the receiving corps with 48 catches for 562 yards and six scores.
Despite those metrics, Mora emphasized the challenge ahead.
"We don't look at records. We look at the team and what we see on tape. We see a good football team. They're physical. They're hard-nosed. They play hard," Mora said.
The game also represents another chance for UConn to improve its inconsistent road performance this season.
"It'll be another hell of a challenge for us on the road," Mora added. "One of our goals is trying to win on the road, which we've been okay at, but not good enough at."
UConn's only all-time win over Boston College came in 2022, Mora's first season. BC won the last meeting 21-14 in 2023.
