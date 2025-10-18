Passing Game Leads UConn to Win Over Boston College
The UConn Huskies picked up right where they left off after returning from their bye week. Jim Mora’s men visited the Boston College Eagles (1-5) for the Week 8 game on Sunday and continued their domination.
The Eagles opened the scoring with a field goal in the sixth minute of the first quarter, going 0-3 up. But the Huskies quarterback, Joe Fagnano, didn’t take long to put his team on the board. He linked up with Juice Vereen minutes later as the tight end caught his nearly 25-yard pass and ran down the other 25 yards for the first touchdown of the day.
Boston Luca Lombardo converted another field goal in the dying minutes of the first quarter to reduce the deficit to just one point. The UConn QB took matters into his own hands and rushed in for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It was followed by a slump phase for the Huskies.
The Eagles responded with a touchdown of their own. QB Grayson James’ pass was caught by TE Kaelan Chudzinski for a 9-yard TD. UConn tried to fight back with a field goal, but James linked up with wide receiver Reed Harris for a 39-yard touchdown. The Eagles went back to the locker room at halftime with a 20-17 scoreline. The three-point lead was the last time Boston College seemed to be in the fixture.
Fagnano and the Huskies ran riot in the third quarter. The quarterback found WR John Neider wide open and threw a 43-yard pass, allowing the youngster to jog in for a TD. He threw another dime at Vereen, who was waiting for a pass in the end zone for the Huskies’ fourth touchdown.
UConn delivered another blow in the fourth quarter. Fagnano threw a pass at Skyler Bell on his left. The WR left shook off two defenders, leaving them on the floor, en route to a 38-yard touchdown to seal the game.
Boston College seemed clueless against the Huskies’ passing game. UConn gained 362 passing yards compared to the Eagles’ 204. The hosts resorted to rushing, piling up more than twice the rushing yards as UConn, but it all went in vain. James and Co. were nowhere close to the visitors in the second half. The Huskies gained 7.8 yards per play while the Eagles settled for just 5.1.
Fagnano finished with 23 completions of 31 passes for 362 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-23 win. He also racked up six receptions for 25 yards and one TD. The rushers had a slow day with only Cam Edwards breaching the 50-rushing yards mark.
The receiving corps stole the show for the Huskies. Bell was the best of the group, recording 10 receptions for 125 yards and one TD. Vereen caught only four passes, but half of those resulted in a TD. Neider grabbed two receptions for 69 yards and one TD. Alex Honig did not disturb the scoreboard, but he gained 55 yards on two receptions.
The Huskies are now on a four-game winning streak and boast a 5-2 record as they gear up to take on the Rice Owls next week. Mora’s team lost two in a row after winning the season opener, but they have bounced back and have been dominating their opponents since then.
