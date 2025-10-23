UConn QB in Running For Manning Award
UConn Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano has been officially added to the Manning Award Watch List.
The honor recognizes the nation's top quarterbacks and is the only quarterback award that includes postseason performances in its balloting. Fagnano's inclusion comes midseason after an incredible stretch of performances that has led the Huskies to a 5-2 record and a four-game winning streak.
The Manning Award, created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning, is selected by a voting panel that includes national media and members of the Manning family.
Quarterbacks are added to the watch list throughout the season based on outstanding performances. Finalists are announced before the postseason, and the winner is revealed following the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Joe Fagnano Eyeing Career-Best Season
The UConn QB has been on a rampage this season. He has completed 154 of 226 passes in seven games for 1,918 yards and 15 touchdowns. Fagnano is the only quarterback in college football to have thrown 10+ TDs without throwing an interception.
Fagnano is the only quarterback in the country with over 200 pass attempts and at least 1,500 yards without an interception this season.
The Huskies QB started the season with two 250+ yard games. He threw 18 completions for 260 yards and three touchdowns in a dominating season opener win over the Central Connecticut Blue Devils. He followed it up with a 24 completion and 259-yard game in an overtime loss to the Syracuse Orange.
Fagnano breached the 300-yard mark for the first time in another overtime loss against the Delaware Blue Hens. He completed 28 of 38 passes for 346 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-41 loss. The Huskies QB declined a little, failing to go past the 200-yard mark in back-to-back games.
Against FIU on October 4, he threw for a then-career-high 355 yards and four touchdowns while completing 22 of 28 passes for a stunning 232.2 passer rating. Two weeks later, against Boston College, Fagnano broke that record with 362 yards and four touchdown passes while adding 25 rushing yards and a score in UConn's 38-23 victory. He completed 23 of 31 passes and found eight different receivers, delivering touchdown passes of 50, 43, 38, and 14 yards.
With five games remaining in the regular season and a potential postseason run ahead, Fagnano has become a legitimate Manning Award contender. If the youngster continues to drop similar performance, it won’t be a surprise if he becomes one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.
