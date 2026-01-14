UConn Lands NC State Defensive Transfer Duo

Since Jim Mora’s sudden exit and the barrage of portal exits, the UConn Huskies have decided to give it their all for a revamp after a historic nine-win season. And Jason Candle has decided to go the portal way to rebuild the program.

Early portal wins came with a noticeable Toledo influence, but the newest players tell a bigger story. This latest group includes players from institutions such as the Texas Longhorns, Duke Blue Devils, West Virginia Mountaineers, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Penn.

There are names like Melvin Hills, Desmond Aladuge, Cam Abshire, Ky Wilson, Cyncir Bowers, Rickey Williams, John Lista and more to come. And now the list is growing yet again, with two names from NC State announcing their commitment to the Huskies.

Terris Dudley | LB

Not so long ago, Terris Dudley took to X and wrote, “🏡 #commited.” Dudley is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker who arrived at NC State as a three-star recruit in the 2025 class and had multiple Group of Five programs.

However, Dudley redshirted during the 2025 season and never logged a snap for the Wolfpack, preserving all four years of eligibility as he entered the portal. That decision now gives UConn a long-term piece at linebacker.

In high school at Hilliard Bradley, Dudley had 176 tackles, three interceptions, 15 pass breakups, and four sacks. He also brings coverage ability and range, traits UConn has prioritized in the middle of its defense.

Odera Orizu | DL

Then there is Odera Orizu joining the Huskies. Much like Dudley, Orizu took to X and wrote, "Thank you God 💙🏡 #GoHuskies." The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman spent three seasons at NC State, largely waiting behind established depth. In fact, he was part of the 2023 recruiting class.

🚨 PORTAL SPOTLIGHT 🚨



Odera Orizu | EDGE / DL | NC State

6’5” | 275 lbs | NC State



A powerful, long, and explosive defensive lineman, Odera Orizu is officially entering the transfer portal and looking for a program where he can make an immediate impact from Day 1.



Orizu… pic.twitter.com/uGs7ILZjci — Tier1Recruiting (@WeGetYouOffers) January 1, 2026

Orizu did not come in ranked out of high school. However, he managed to preferred walk-on offer after a productive senior season that included 43 tackles and two sacks. Orizu redshirted as a freshman and never cracked the game-day rotation with the Wolfpack.

Physically, he already looks the part of a college defensive lineman, and with two years of eligibility remaining, UConn gets a player who understands high-level practice environments and strength programs.

