Seton Hall vs. UConn Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 28

The No. 6 UConn Huskies are looking to build on a blowout win over St. John’s when they host the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday afternoon.

The Huskies got revenge in a big way against St. John’s with that 72-40 win after losing 81-72 at Madison Square Garden earlier in the month. They needed a big win after losing to Creighton and getting by Villanova on the road.

Seton Hall has been up and down a bit as of late, winning three of its last six games. The Pirates were at least underdogs in two of those losses, but also lost by 12 as -8.5 favorites against DePaul.

Seton Hall covered as +6.5 home underdogs last month against UConn, but the Huskies are bigger favorites on Saturday afternoon.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big East matchup.

Seton Hall vs. UConn Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Seton Hall: +13.5 (-102)

UConn: -13.5 (-120)

Total

130.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Seton Hall vs. UConn How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 25

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gampel Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Seton Hall record: 19-9

UConn record: 26-3

Seton Hall vs. UConn Betting Trends

Seton Hall is 16-12 ATS this season

UConn is 10-19 ATS this season

Seton Hall is 4-8 ATS on the road this season

UConn is 4-12 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 19-9 in Seton Hall games this season

The UNDER is 15-14 in UConn games this season

The UNDER is 8-4 in Seton Hall road games this season

The UNDER is 9-7 in UConn home games this season

Seton Hall vs. UConn Key Players to Watch

Tarris Reed Jr., Center, UConn Huskies

Tarris Reed Jr. is coming off one of his best games of the season. He dropped in 20 points on 9 of 14 shooting with 11 rebounds in the blowout win against St. John’s. His 7.8 rebounds per game tie him for 91st-most in the country, and his 13.8 points per game are right behind Solo Ball (14.1) for the team lead.

The senior center had a strong showing last month at Seton Hall, putting up 21 points and 9 rebounds in the win. He’ll look to replicate that performance at home on Saturday afternoon.

Seton Hall vs. UConn Prediction and Pick

The Pirates have been pesky this season, especially on the road. Seton Hall is 10-2 against the spread on the road, including 7-1 as a road underdog. Overall, Seton Hall is 8-1 ATS as an underdog this season.

On the flip side, UConn has really struggled to cover as the favorite. The Huskies are just 10-19 ATS as favorites, including 4-12 at home.

Seton Hall kept this a close game last month, and now the spread is more than double the +6.5. I’ll back the Pirates to keep this a close game on Saturday afternoon at UConn.

Pick: Seton Hall +13.5 (-102)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.