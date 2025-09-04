UConn Punter Announces New Charity Initiative
Futile fourth downs will be a little easier to handle for UConn Huskies fans, as punting will contribute to a good cause.
Huskies punter Connor Stutz will kick for a personal cause this season, as he announced a partnership with marketing firm "908 Solutions" to introduce "Punts For the Cure," which he intends to use as a platform to raise charitable funds for Type 1 Diabetes research.
"On the field, I’m a punter for the UConn Huskies," Stutz said on his online donor page. "My job is about precision, fighting for field position, and putting my team in the best possible spot to win. This season, I’m taking that same fight to a cause that’s deeply personal to me and my family: finding a cure for Type 1 Diabetes."
Stutz described T1D as a "daily reality" in his life with his father and sister engaged in their own battles with the autoimmune condition. The Sacramento State transfer listed those two as premier inspiration for his whole life and will look to contribute to their fight as he competes in his second Storrs season. Stutz has set a modest but meaningful goal to start: he's seeking $1,700, the first two digits referencing the number on his UConn jersey.
"I know that with a team like this, we can blow that goal out of the water," Stutz said. "Your support will help fund critical research aimed at developing better treatments and, ultimately, finding a cure for T1D. Together, let's flip the script on this disease and punt it out of our lives for good."
In his Connecticut debut, Stutz averaged just under 44 yards a kick and notably pinned North Carolina inside the 20 four times on four boots in the Fenway Bowl victory last Christmas season. He was called upon just once in last weekend's season-opening win over Central Connecticut State but his lone launch went 53 yards in the 59-13 triumph.
Stutz will be back on the field for the Huskies (1-0) this Saturday when they face former conference foe Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome (12 p.m. ET, ESPN).
