UConn Gets Good Injury News Before New Haven Matchup
The UConn Huskies might finally be getting one of their biggest pieces back just in time for the season opener. After months of rehab after a hamstring injury, center Tarris Reed Jr. could make his return when UConn hosts New Haven at Gampel Pavilion.
Head coach Dan Hurley confirmed that Reed has resumed practicing.
“Tarris has been in practice for the last four days, and he’s made great progress,” he said. “He’s going to fall into the ‘game-time decision’ category. We just want to see how he’s feeling after four straight days of being in it. But he looks good, really good, so we’re excited about that.”
It’s welcome news for the Huskies, who played both of their exhibition matchups without Reed. With Reed, UConn’s frontcourt depth is brilliant. Without him, the Huskies leaned on Samson Johnson, and Eric Reibe stepped in, but the team still missed Reed’s physicality and defensive presence around the rim.
Reed’s injury came at an especially frustrating time. He entered the year as a Preseason All-BIG EAST First Team pick and one of the league’s most hyped returning players after winning the BIG EAST Sixth Man of the Year award last season.
“It sucks. It’s one of the worst feelings,” Reed said at Big East Media Day.“But I know there’s a purpose for it, and it’s challenging me to be more of a leader off the court. I just can’t wait to get back.” Now, it seems that moment might finally be near.
Last season, Reed averaged 9.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in under 20 minutes. He was one of UConn’s most impactful two-way players, even off the bench. His 24-point, 18-rebound, six-block game against Providence was the only such stat line in Division I last year.
And if the Huskies get Reed back at full strength, the defending champions could look a whole lot more like themselves again. While Reed might be back, there are other names who might be out for the opener.
Dan Hurley Gives Injury Update Before Season Opener
The coach also provided updates on freshman wing Braylon Mullins and international guard Jacob Furphy, two newcomers expected to play key roles this season.
“Braylon Mullins, obviously, there’s nothing to really talk about there,” Hurley said. Mullins suffered and ankle injury and will be out for 6 weeks.
The news wasn’t as positive for Furphy either.
"Jacob sprained his ankle two days ago in a warm-up drill, just kind of a freak thing,” Hurley said. “He’s going to be down with an ankle injury for now. I haven’t gotten a timeline yet, but we’ll probably get more information tomorrow.”
Furphy, part of a deep incoming class that also includes Rrezon Elezaj, Jacob Ross and Dwayne Koroma, had been battling for early minutes on the wing before the setback. Even with those lineup questions, the Huskies enter the 2025-26 season brimming with anticipation.
Ranked No. 4 in the nation, UConn opens its 123rd season and eighth under Hurley against New Haven at Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies are coming off a brilliant exhibition stretch, including a 77–69 win over Michigan State, and they’ll soon face one of the most demanding nonconference schedules in the country.
With a mix of veterans like Solo Ball, Alex Karaban, and possibly a returning Tarris Reed Jr., UConn’s opener promises to set the tone for another deep March run. And if Reed’s back on the court, the Gampel crowd will have plenty to cheer about.
