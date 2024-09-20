Former UConn Guard, Dan Hurley Recruit Signs New Contract With Nets
The UConn Huskies have dominated college basketball in the Dan Hurley era, and the fruits of Hurley’s labor have resulted in many NBA opportunities for his players.
Most Huskies fans are aware that Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan were selected in the top seven of the 2024 NBA draft, followed by UConn guards Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton getting drafted in the second round.
In addition, some of Hurley’s lesser-known players are still making money through the Association. On Friday, it was announced that former Huskies shooting guard Tyrese Martin signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Brooklyn Nets, as reported by USA Today Sports’ Michael Scotto.
"The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Tyrese Martin," Scotto said. "Martin appeared in 16 games for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2022-23 season and spent last season with the Iowa Wolves in the G League, averaging 17.9 points and 8.0 rebounds."
The 25-year-old, six-foot-six guard was originally recruited by Hurley to play for Rhode Island (where Hurley coached before UConn). Martin transferred to UConn after two years at Rhode Island and averaged 10.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Huskies during the 2021-22 season.
Martin declared for the draft after his junior year and was selected at No. 51 overall in the 2022 draft by the Golden State Warriors (who traded Martin to the Atlanta Hawks).
Martin’s Exhibit 10 contract will provide him with the opportunity to impress during training camp with Brooklyn and earn a roster spot for the regular season.
