Former UConn Star, Current Pelicans Guard Linked To Bulls In Potential Trade
A former UConn Huskies shooting guard has had a successful start to his NBA career.
When the New Orleans Pelicans selected Jordan Hawkins out of UConn with the No. 14 overall selection in the 2023 NBA draft, they were hoping Hawkins’s shot-making ability would translate to the next level.
The Pelicans were rewarded. Hawkins earned a spot in New Orleans’ rotation during his rookie season, and he’s already off to a hot start this year, leading all scorers with 18 points in the Pelicans’ preseason opener on Monday.
New Orleans recently picked up Hawkins’ third-year option, guaranteeing his contract through the 2025-26 season.
Not surprisingly, the Pelicans aren’t the only franchise that values what Hawkins brings to the table. He’s still just 22 years old and possesses an elite skill that can benefit any NBA team, in both the short- and long-term.
The Chicago Bulls are one team that could be interested in trading for Hawkins, according to a new piece from Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes.
“The Bulls need to trade Nikola Vučević if they're going to get serious about rebuilding, the Pelicans need a center and Hawkins is the type of rising offensive talent who belongs on a team trying to start over,” Hughes said.
“Though the Pels should probably look to move CJ McCollum in an effort to cut costs and give Hawkins an opportunity, it's possible their win-now goals make Hawkins, a sweet-shooting second-year guard, likelier to move.”
Hawkins being viewed as a legitimate commodity on the NBA trade market indicates that he’s arrived at the next level. You can count Hawkins as another NBA contributor developed by Dan Hurley.
