UConn's Liam McNeeley Gets Honest About Falling In The NBA Draft
Every year, there are players in the NBA Draft who are taken higher than expected on draft night, and players who fall further than their initial projection.
Former UConn Huskies star Liam McNeeley was an example of the ladder. Some analysts predicted the forward to be a lottery pick, but he was eventually selected No. 29 overall by the Charlotte Hornets.
McNeeley and the Hornets start their Summer League action this week, and the 19-year-old has a chip on his shoulder heading into his first NBA action, and admitted dropping that far in the draft stung.
"I didn't expect to drop like you said. Still, getting drafted in the NBA is amazing, so I'm still super happy and proud to be here. But, yeah, there are some names I've got on the list that I'd like to prove myself," said McNeeley (quotes via the Charlotte Observer).
One of the possible reasons for McNeeley's slide was his shooting stats during his freshman season. The forward only shot 38.1 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from behind the arc.
However, McNeeley also revealed in the interview that he was playing through an injury during the second half of last season, affecting the overall game.
"During the second half of the year I was playing through injury. I could have sat out, did the treatment and did the procedure to be healed 100%. But I didn't. I couldn't leave my guys out there," continued McNeeley.
"I'd do it all again and that's the same dedication and devotion I'm going to give to this organization. But now that I'm 100% healthy I've been shooting it great."
With a now healthy and confident McNeeley, the Hornets could end up with one of the biggest overall steals of the 2025 draft class.
