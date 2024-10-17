Prized UConn Commit Will Play Surprising Position Under Dan Hurley
The UConn Huskies’ latest signing might be playing a position you don’t expect next year.
Wednesday brought great news for UConn Nation: seven-foot center Eric Reibe is officially a Husky. The top-30 overall recruit in the country committed to Dan Hurley’s program via live stream.
Reibe is improving rapidly, meaning it’s hard to put a cap on his ceiling heading into next season and beyond.
247Sports’ Dushawn London caught up with Reibe after the announcement on Wednesday. London also contextualized Reibe’s recent ascent.
“Over the past two seasons, Reibe has risen in the 247Sports rankings,” London said. “He was outside the top 100 last spring, before jumping into the top 50 in the summer and settling at No. 27 in the most recent rankings update.”
Reibe is viewed as the best or second-best center in the 2025 class. Interestingly, Reibe revealed to London on Wednesday that he might not be playing center all of the time at UConn.
"Obviously we're going to be competing and I'm going to do everything I can to get on the floor," Reibe said, per London. "Tarris Reed (current UConn center) is just going to get me better and I'm going to try my best to get him better too. Coach sees us playing together --- with me at the four and (Reed) at the five. I'm more outside he's more inside.”
Reibe-Reed lineups would be monstrous; there aren’t a lot of frontlines in college basketball that could compete with that size.
Reibe’s shooting ability makes him an easy fit into a stretch four role on offense, but what about defensively?
If Reibe can defend screen-roll on switches and move his feet effectively against high-major guards and wings, he’ll have NBA scouts drooling.
