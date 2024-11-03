UConn 2025 Point Guard Target, Top-30 Recruit Commits To Kentucky
At some point, Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies had to stop landing virtually all of their top targets in the 2025 recruiting class.
UConn’s 2025 class is already four deep with the commitments of Darius Adams, Eric Reibe, Braylon Mullins, and most recently, Jacob Furphy.
It came as no huge surprise, then, that Acaden Lewis — another of UConn’s targets from the 2025 class — announced his commitment to Kentucky on Saturday, per On3’s Joe Tipton.
“Top-30 recruit Acaden Lewis, one of the top point guards in the country, has committed to Kentucky,” Tipton said.
“The 6-1 senior out of Washington, DC held offers from Duke, UConn, UNC, and more.”
Lewis announced his decision on Saturday after entering the day with his list down to three: UConn, Duke, and Kentucky.
Lewis was reportedly “really impressed” with UConn when he visited, but it’s probable that the Huskies’ 2025 class simply grew too crowded — and too talented — for Lewis to not prioritize other destinations where he’d be more of a central recruit.
It’s a similar scenario with UConn’s shooting guard target Meleek Thomas. At a certain point, these players realize there’s only one basketball, and they need to be at a school where they can get ample opportunity to showcase their skills for the next level.
UConn’s 2025 class is more than complete, and it would be arguably crowded with another top recruit joining.
Even if Lewis, Adams, and Mullins could all co-exist (a definite possibility), there is also current freshman Ahmad Nowell and other upperclassmen on UConn’s roster to consider when it comes to competing for playing time in 2025-26.
Lewis more than likely made the best decision for his development and exposure moving forward. You can’t go wrong when you’re choosing between three or four blue blood schools.
