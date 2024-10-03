UConn Five-Star SG Target Praises Program: 'Lot Of Player Development There'
The UConn Huskies under Dan Hurley have quickly become known for developing NBA players.
It helps when you produce the No. 4 (Stephon Castle) and No. 7 (Donovan Clingan) overall picks in the recent NBA draft.
As the nation’s top high school recruits consider UConn, the chance to develop under Hurley has become a top selling point for the Huskies.
The most recent example is Braylon Mullins, who is nearing a decision between UConn, Indiana, and North Carolina. Mullins is expected to announce his choice sometime in October.
In a new interview with Mullins provided by 247 Sports’ Jeff Rabjohns, Mullins talked about UConn as a place that excels at player development.
“I have a really good relationship with the staff (at UConn),” Mullins said, per Rabjohns. “Coach Hurley, he’s always talking about player development (and) how he can get me to my next step and my next goal. … They have a lot of player development there.”
Mullins was also asked about which players Hurley likened him to during their discussions.
“It was Cam Spencer, even Steph Castle,” Mullins said, per Rabjohns. “Playing a little bit off the ball. He said I’d play a little bit of one, two. Also, this year, a little bit of Liam (McNeeley). I know Liam’s bigger than me, but just watching Liam, watching those progressions, that could be me.”
Mullins has had quite a year, having shot up the national rankings in recent months. There’s no telling how much higher Mullins’s ceiling will rise if he decides to enter Hurley’s developmental factory at UConn.
