UConn Five-Star Shooting Guard Recruit Preparing To Announce Decision
The UConn Huskies fan base awaits with bated breath as top-20 UConn recruit Braylon Mullins prepares to announce his college decision on Wednesday.
The announcement will arrive shortly after 6 p.m. ET on 247Sports’ YouTube channel, as reported by 247Sports’ director of scouting Adam Finkelstein.
Finkelstein also posted a succinct scouting report on Mullins ahead of the reveal.
“Elite 3pt shooter (47%); DEEP range,” the post read. “3s off movement, dribble, in transition. Tough on-ball defender. Positional size at 6-5. Bouncy at the rim (60% 2pt FG).”
Mullins is the No. 16 player in the nation according to 247Sports. He recently trimmed his list to three schools: UConn, North Carolina, and Indiana.
Mullins has praised UConn and head coach Dan Hurley for the program’s ability to develop players. Mullins has been compared to former UConn guard Cam Spencer, who was selected with the No. 53 pick in the 2024 NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.
Earlier stages of Mullins’s recruitment were branded by a narrative that the shooting guard would ultimately stay close to home in college, leading many to believe that the Indiana Hoosiers had the upper hand over all other programs.
That narrative has lost steam over the last couple of months.
Is Dan Hurley about to land his third recruit from the 2025 class?
