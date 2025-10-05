UConn QB Shines in Win Over FIU
The Huskies were coming into this game against the Panthers looking to extend their win streak to 3 and go into the bye week on the right foot as they defeated the Buffalo Bulls the previous week. And they did exactly that as they took the lead early in the first quarter and never looked back in a 51-10 drubbing of the Panthers.
The Huskies also got quite the game from their quarterback Joe Fagnano as Fagnano completed 22 of 28 passes for 355 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Huskies really did not have to keep passing the ball after halftime, but they did anyway and it really contributed to the win.
The Panthers started with the ball first and they went three-and-out on their first possession, but the Huskies made their first possession count. The Huskies went 11 plays 69 yards as Fagnano found his favorite target Skyler Bell from 19 yards out for the touchdown as the Huskies led 7-0 early.
The Panthers fumbled on their next drive, but the Huskies did nothing with it, and then the Huskies forced another three-and-out on the next Panthers drive. And following that drive, the Huskies made it count yet again. They went 4 plays 65 yards as running back Cam Edwards bolted into the end zone from one yard out to make it 14-0 Huskies after the first quarter.
The Huskies got a field goal off of a turnover on the Panthers first possession of the second quarter and it was 17-0. The Panthers had the answer, and it was 17-3 Huskies as the second quarter was winding down. The Huskies went 2 plays 55 yards for the touchdown with :55 left as Fagnano found Reymello Murphy for the score and it wa 24-3 Huskies.
The Huskies led 27-3 at the half and were feeling great about themselves. The Huskies opened the second half with a 3 play 70-yard touchdown drive as Fagnano found running back Victor Rosa from 65 yards out and it was 34-3 Huskies.
The Huskies were not done there as on their next possession they got another field goal and made it 37-3. The Huskies added one more touchdown on the final drive of the third quarter as Fagnano found Bell again from 8 yards out and it was 44-3 going to the fourth quarter.
The Huskies added one more touchdown in the fourth quarter as Oliver Lundberg Coleman found paydirt from 1 yard out. The Huskies rolled the Panthers 51-10 and improve to 4-2 as they head into their much needed bye week.
