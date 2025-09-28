UConn Outlasts Buffalo, Extends Win Streak
With the UConn Huskies beating the Ball State Cardinals last week, it was time to focus on the Buffalo Bulls of the MAC this week. And focus they did, as the Huskies came out of Buffalo with a gutsy one-score win.
Winning this game for the Huskies was not easy as running back Cam Edwards usually gets a lot of yardage on the ground for the offense. But this was not the case as he only picked up 57 rush yards on 15 carries, but did score a touchdown in the game.
The Huskies and Bulls both could not find any rhythm with the ball throughout the entire first quarter and it continued into the second quarter. The teams had 5 combined drives to begin the game and came up with zeros, four punts, and one turnover-on-downs.
But the Huskies got the ball back on a Bulls punt with 13:48 left in the second quarter and really made this drive count. They went 10 plays 93 yards in 5:12 and found the end zone as quarterback Joe Fagnano found his favorite target wide receiver Skyler Bell from 25-yards out for the score. The Huskies led early 7-0.
The Bulls had the answer on the next drive as they went 5 plays 75 yards in 2:15 to tie the game up at 7. But the next 5 drives to end the half resulted in zeros and a whole bunch of nothing. Both teams went into the locker room at 7 a piece.
The Huskies came out of the locker room and went 8 plays 75 yards for the touchdown on the first drive of the half as Edwards ran the ball into the end zone from 8 yards out to give the Huskies the lead. The Huskies led 14-7 early in the third quarter.
The Bulls took the next drive 12 plays 54 yards but settled for a field goal. The Huskies led this one 14-10 as the third quarter was winding down.
The Huskies had their own field goal as an answer to the one the Bulls made on the previous drive. The Huskies went 10 plays 49 yards and settled for a 39-yard field goal from Chris Freeman. It was 17-10 Huskies.
The fourth quarter was very boring for both teams as really nothing happened until the very end. But the Bulls got the ball back late with 3:52 to go and went down the field and scored a touchdown with 1:04 remaining in the game. The game was back to even at 17.
But the Huskies had one final answer. They went 10 plays 49 yards in :53 and Freeman made a clutch 44-yard field goal with :11 on the clock. The Bulls could not get into field goal range with that little time left, and the Huskies were victorious in this one.
