UConn RBs On Cloud Nine After Offensive Explosion: 'My Dream Came True'
The UConn Huskies offense pulled off a historic performance in Week 2 versus Merrimack, and UConn’s running back room was a huge catalyst.
Huskies running backs Cam Edwards and Durell Robinson voiced their happiness about the outcome in a postgame interview on Saturday.
“I give props to the running back room,” Edwards said, per UConn Football’s official X page. “We came out and we did a good job. It’s nothing like showing out for a crowd. … I love Husky Nation. We just got to get back to work … have another great week of preparation for Duke and then just got out and let the preparation do the work.”
Running back Durell Robinson also had positive things to say about the Huskies’ home opener. When asked if he was surprised by UConn's explosive scoring, Robinson pointed to UConn’s excellent preparation heading into Week 2.
“I’m not surprised at all,” Robinson said. “We had a great week of preparation. You know, this is expected from us as a group. We have a lot of talent in our RB room. (The win) felt amazing. My dream came true. I always said, when I score, I want to score towards the student section so I can do a little dance on them or something, and that came true, so it felt amazing.”
What a difference a week makes. Following a disheartening effort at Maryland in Week 1, UConn’s offense bounced back monstrously and showed that it has legit talent at both running back and wide receiver.
What’s more, UConn has a strong leader under center in senior quarterback Joe Fagnano, who could still be waiting to hear (like the rest of us) if he will start in Week 3 versus Duke.
