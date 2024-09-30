UConn Receiver Destroys Buffalo With 3-TD Day: 'I Can Win One-On-One Matchups'
UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell is playing like one of the most talented wideouts in the nation right now.
When Bell declared early in the season that he’s among the best receivers in the country, some may have scoffed, but Bell has done nothing but walk the walk since those comments.
Bell now has 21 receptions, 500 yards receiving, and four receiving touchdowns on the season for the 3-2 Huskies after exploding for a three-touchdown performance versus Buffalo on Saturday.
The redshirt junior transfer has lived up to expectations as the WR1 that head coach Jim Mora and staff envisioned when they brought Bell over from Wisconsin.
Bell has looked unstoppable during many plays this season, regardless of who his quarterback is. On Saturday, Bell finished with 153 yards and three TDs on 6 catches in a game that both Nick Evers and Joe Fagnano played in. Bell’s always a threat to make a big play, which forces opposing secondaries to constantly be guarding against that possibility, thereby opening up a lot of other opportunities for UConn’s offense.
Bell discussed some of the thinking behind his approach after Saturday’s game.
“I know when plays are called when I’m supposed to get the ball,” Bell said, per Connor Sargeant of The Daily Campus. “I know when I can win one-on-one matchups, and I feel like I’m going to win every single one. I don’t set my mind on getting 100 yards. I’m really just trying to get the win and create a spark for our offense and keep making big plays to get us down the field.”
Mora’s offense is humming through five weeks, and Bell is a huge reason why. There’s no reason he shouldn’t be considered an NFL prospect at this point.
