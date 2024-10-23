UConn Sharpshooting Guard Named Preseason All-Big East Third Team
The UConn Huskies officially have a representative on the preseason All-Big East third team.
Huskies junior wing Alex Karaban was unsurprisingly named to the preseason All-Big East first team, as reported by Hartford Courant’s Joe Arruda, but what was more up in the air heaaing into Tuesday was whether UConn would get any other players on one of the three preseason teams.
Junior St. Mary’s transfer Aidan Mahaney has indeed become a second UConn representative, per Arruda.
“UConn men’s basketball was unanimously voted No. 1 in the Big East Preseason Poll,” Arruda said.
“Alex Karaban was named First Team All-Big East and Aidan Mahaney is on the Third Team.”
Mahaney’s excellent career at St. Mary’s over the last two seasons earned him this accolade. He was one of the best freshman in the WCC in 2022-23 and then followed that up by leading St. Mary’s in scoring, minutes, fields goals made, and three pointers made during his sophomore season. He was also the leader in the WCC in three pointers made in 2023-24.
Mahaney was impressive in UConn’s exhibition victory over Rhode Island, dropping 17 points off the bench on 3-for-5 shooting from three.
He’s previously spoken about his decision to transfer to Dan Hurley’s program, citing his desire to be challenged as the main driving force.
Mahaney is joined on the third team by Steven Ashworth (Creighton), Jayden Epps (Georgetown), Wooga Poplar (Villanova), and Ryan Conwell (Xavier).
More NCAA: UConn's Bench Scoring Reveals Dan Hurley's Absurd Depth, Even Stronger Culture