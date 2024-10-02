UConn's Sharpshooting Transfer Talks Decision: 'I Wanted To Be Uncomfortable'
The UConn Huskies will need production from junior transfer shooting guard Aidan Mahaney to be at their best this season.
Head coach Dan Hurley recently alluded to the importance of Mahaney’s contributions.
“We need to hit on Aidan,” Hurley said during a media availability session following UConn’s practice on Friday.
In other words, Hurley and his staff are banking on Mahaney to hit shots and create offense for the Huskies, just as he did for St. Mary’s over the past two seasons.
Mahaney will undoubtedly have to take his game to another level to have it translate to the Big East, but that’s precisely the challenge he came to UConn for.
During a news feature with WTNH-TV Sports’ John Pierson, Mahaney talked about his thought process behind transferring.
“I’ve been a really loyal guy throughout all my playing career,” Mahaney said, per Pierson. “I played on one AAU team, stayed … local for the high school team … I honestly never imagined transferring at all, and then kind of some things just sorted out the way that they did and I felt like it was my best decision for my basketball career to keep moving.”
“I kind of knew (UConn) was my home, and it's been great. … Coach (Hurley) has been really supportive of kind of getting me where I need to be, and I wanted to come here because I wanted to be uncomfortable. … No one pushes his guys like Coach Hurley does … It's been a great experience so far, and I’m really happy with my decision.”
Pierson provided further context on Mahaney and his college career thus far.
“Aiden Mahaney came to Storrs to be part of something special,” Pierson said.
“A talented guard from California, he played two seasons close to home at Saint Mary's ... and was a two-time West Coast Conference first-team selection. During his freshman year with the Gaels, Mahaney got an up-close look at Hurley's Huskies when UConn eliminated St. Mary's in round two of the NCAA tournament in Albany.”
“At that time, Mahaney had no plans on transferring and leaving home, but his improvement as a player opened up a lot of doors. He actually passed up Kentucky, Creighton, and Virginia to come to Storrs.”
With the season less than six weeks away, Mahaney will be battling with the rest of UConn’s talented guard corps in practice for a spot in the rotation. Most assume that Mahaney will get significant minutes this season, but nothing’s guaranteed on such a talented and deep roster.
More NCAA: UConn Top-35 Target Trims List To Three With UNC Now 'Out Of The Picture'