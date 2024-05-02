UNC Basketball: Giant Transfer Announces Arrival in Chapel Hill
During transfer season, visits get called off all the time, often at the last second when a target suddenly decides to commit elsewhere or check out some other suitor instead. So, even though former Rutgers big man Clifford Omoruyi recently reiterated his plan to be in Chapel Hill beginning Thursday, the fact that he confirmed his arrival on social media is a positive sign for the UNC basketball staff's still-solid standing in the high-profile race.
Omoruyi, a former four-star prep at Roselle Catholic (N.J.), is a 6-foot-11, 240-pounder from Nigeria and two-time Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection who entered the portal on March 20 with one year of eligibility remaining.
Just before noon on Thursday, the 22-year-old posted a clip on Instagram of his view sitting inside the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, less than 20 miles from the Dean E. Smith Center.
Following previous trips to Alabama, Georgetown, and Kansas State, he has confirmed that his visit with the Tar Heels will be the last in his recruitment before deciding where to spend his graduate campaign.
This past season, Clifford Omoruyi averaged 10.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. And he led the Big Ten with his impressive 2.9 blocks per game.
There's no doubt he's the primary target right now for UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff as they seemingly hope to find a big man worthy of potentially serving as the program's next starting center in place of outbound Tar Heel legend Armando Bacot.
RELATED: UNC Secures Another Graduate for One More Season in Jae'Lyn Withers
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.