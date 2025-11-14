UNC Getting Visit from Five-Star PG After Setback
North Carolina is off to a strong start this season, opening with a 3-0 record and a statement win over Kansas last week. Caleb Wilson has impressed early, forcing many to revisit their preseason predictions about his game.
However, the Tar Heels have yet to sign a prospect for the 2026 recruiting class. Momentum has picked up in their pursuit of Dylan Mingo, one of the nation’s top prospects, who was scheduled to visit Chapel Hill last weekend. That visit was postponed when his flight was canceled due to the government shutdown, and it seemed North Carolina was headed for more bad news in recruiting.
Instead, the Tar Heels got a positive update: Mingo will take his official visit to UNC this weekend, according to Rivals.
Mingo, who is a consensus five-star, is the No. 6 overall prospect, No. 1 in New York and No. 1 point guard in the 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports. Mingo has 21 offers in his recruitment and has had nine visits so far. Other teams that have shown interest and have received a visit are NC State, Baylor, Penn State, Alabama, Miami, Washington and UConn so far.
He is a 6-5 score-first lead guard who loves to slash down the lane to get to the rim or line. He is also very tough to guard for the average point guard due to his size and speed.
Mingo averaged 18.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for PSA Cardinals in the EYBL circuit. His older brother, Kayden, was a top-40 recruit in the class of 2025 and is currently a freshman on Penn State’s roster.
What Mingo Thinks of North Carolina
*From an interview he did with Jamie Shaw of Rivals.com:
On Hubert Davis…
“Hubert Davis, he reaches out a lot. He pretty much just talks about how this year they should be really good, how they’re going to get things back on a UNC level. He tells me how he could see me coming in there playing as a freshman.”
On what he is looking for in a college when he is making his final decision…
“I want to play for a coach that values me a lot,” Mingo said. Well, not even just the coach, the whole program. I want to have a strong relationship with the coaches, especially the head coach, and the whole coaching staff. And a winning program. I’d like to compete for a championship, and also a program that’s willing to play a freshman.”
