Another Multi-Year UNC Basketball Player Suddenly Hits Transfer Portal
With the transfer portal officially opening on Monday morning, it was only a matter of time before hundreds of programs experienced player departures. The UNC basketball program is no different, with two key rotation players already entering the portal on just the second day.
After starting point guard Elliot Cadeau opted to hit the portal late Tuesday afternoon, he was quickly followed by a teammate who also spent multiple seasons in Chapel Hill.
Early Tuesday evening, On3's Pete Nakos first reported that UNC basketball big man Jalen Washington had elected to enter his name into the transfer portal. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound junior has spent all three of his collegiate seasons in Chapel Hill.
Playing just spot rotational minutes over his first two seasons, Washington's role increased considerably entering his junior year due to the Tar Heels' lack of size in the post. Across 36 games and 16 starts, Washington posted averages of 5.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while connecting on 59.4 percent of his field goal attempts.
The 21-year-old's departure will leave UNC basketball with another hole down low, a spot they'll likely look to fill after missing out on top-tier big men in last year's transfer cycle.
