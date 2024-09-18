Bad Sign for UNC Basketball in Two High-Profile Recruiting Races
The UNC basketball program hosted Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson last season and landed among the five-star senior's top 12 back in late July. Meanwhile, another blueblood target in the 2025 recruiting arena, Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) top-tier four-star guard Acaden Lewis, included the Tar Heels in the top four he revealed over the weekend, along with Duke, UConn, and Kentucky.
Speaking of Kentucky, though, it appears that Mark Pope and his crew are surging for both Wilson and Lewis. It's worth pointing that the Wildcats recently prevailed over the Tar Heels and others for a pair of five-star prospects in Great Crossing High School (Ky.) center Malachi Moreno and Overtime Elite (Ga.) guard Jasper Johnson.
And on that note, Johnson may well become a driving force in Kentucky potentially tacking on Wilson and Lewis to the nation's only 2025 class currently featuring multiple composite five-stars.
On Tuesday evening, in light of Wilson's weekend visit with the Wildcats and recent social media activity pointing to the potential Kentucky package deal of Johnson, Moreno, Wilson, and Lewis, GREENLIGHT MEDIA summarized where things seem to stand. That post includes a picture of Lewis and Johnson wearing Kentucky basketball jerseys while on their visit together in Lexington earlier this summer:
Johnson reposted GREENLIGHT MEDIA's summary, adding the following public message to Wilson specifically:
Wilson then chimed in with blue and white heart emojis, not to mention the following "my guy" response with a "100" emoji:
Moreover, Caleb Wilson tagged Acaden Lewis with an eyeball emoji, to which Lewis responded with this post:
No 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions exist for either Wilson or Lewis. Plus, neither has advertised a decision date.
Even so, at least for now, the chance of UNC basketball coming out on top for either of the heralded preps looks lower and lower with each passing post from Johnson, Wilson, and Lewis.
