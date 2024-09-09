California Prep Dons UNC Basketball Threads During Visit
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his crew welcomed Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) senior Nikolas Khamenia to Chapel Hill this weekend. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward, a four-star stretch-four who ranks No. 29 overall and No. 9 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, was on hand for his official visit with the Tar Heels.
And on Sunday evening, the following pictures from his UNC basketball photoshoot — including shots of him in home and away Tar Heel jerseys alongside his family and Hubert Davis in front of the program's famous Air Jordan Wall outside the Tar Heels' locker room — surfaced on social media:
In August, Khamenia revealed a top five in his recruitment. Those remaining contenders, in no particular order, are UNC, Duke, Arizona, Gonzaga, and UCLA.
Last weekend, the advanced all-around talent took an official visit to Arizona. Next weekend, Khamenia will be back on Tobacco Road for his official visit with UNC's archrival, Duke.
Nikolas Khamenia, a UNC basketball offer holder since late May and now a priority target for the Heels, plans to choose a winner at some point in October.
Meanwhile, it's worth noting that Davis and his cohorts, still on the hunt for their first win in the 2025 cycle, also hosted a four-star guard in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) senior Derek Dixon this weekend.