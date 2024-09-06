Former UNC Basketball Center Snags Exhibit 10 Contract
The Memphis Grizzlies announced the signings of four players on Friday. One is UNC basketball treasure Armando Bacot, who went undrafted in June following five seasons as a starter in Chapel Hill, and the others are guard Yuki Kawamura, guard Miye Oni, and forward Maozinha Pereira.
Bacot inked an Exhibit 10 deal, a non-guaranteed one-year contract that sends the 6-foot-11, 240-pound Virginia native to the Grizzlies for training camp and preseason action.
In July, the 24-year-old Bacot suited up for the Utah Jazz in NBA 2K25 Summer League action in Las Vegas. He appeared in three games there, averaging 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 61.1 percent from the field across his 18.5 minutes per contest.
It's unlikely that Armando Bacot will earn a spot on the 2024-25 Memphis Grizzlies roster. However, should he impress after the team's preseason slate gets underway on Oct. 7 with a road game against the Dallas Mavericks, there's a chance he could land a two-way contract for his rookie campaign.
Of course, Bacot left Chapel Hill as the UNC basketball program's all-time leading rebounder (1,175) and double-double producer (87). His 2,347 points rank second in school history behind Tyler Hansbrough.