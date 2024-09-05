All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Spotlights Rookie Forward From Hickory

The 2024-25 UNC basketball roster includes preferred walk-on talent John Holbrook.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball newcomer John Holbrook was a star at Hickory High School (N.C.) last season, leading his team to a 31-1 record en route to becoming the Western Footballs Athletic Conference's Player of the Year. And the 6-foot-8, 230-pound polished forward held a handful of Division III offers, not to mention an invite to become a walk-on at Tennessee.

But in April, Holbrook committed to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels as a preferred walk-on in Chapel Hill.

Although he's unlikely to see much game action outside of mop-up duty, it looks as though the 18-year-old could come in and potentially drain a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer or two if necessary.

In the following video highlighting Holbrook's "Summer Work" in the Dean E. Smith Center this week, he knocks down an open look from downtown off an assist by reigning ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis:

John Holbrook is one of three walk-ons on the 14-deep UNC basketball roster for Hubert Davis' fourth season at the helm. The other two are junior guard Elijah Davis, who is the head coach's son and a transfer from Division III Lynchburg, and sophomore guard Russell Hawkins, a Charlotte native who earned his roster spot after playing for the Tar Heels' JV squad last season.

