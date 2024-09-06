UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis Completes In-Home Visit With Five-Star
Just last week, HS Top Recruits listed the UNC basketball staff among the top four suitors for Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson, along with Auburn, Alabama, and Arkansas. And there's now zero doubt that Hubert Davis and his crew are looking to maintain that perceived strong standing in the five-star race.
ALSO READ: UNC Loses Another Major Recruiting Battle to Blueblood
On Thursday night, Wilson posted the following picture from inside his home, showing him standing between Davis and UNC basketball assistant coach Brad Frederick:
Wilson, No. 4 overall and No. 2 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is down a top 12 of UNC, Auburn, Alabama, Arkansas, Ohio State, Duke, Kentucky, UCF, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Southern Cal, and Oregon.
The 6-foot-9, 205-pound standout plans to check out Alabama on an official visit this weekend before heading to Kentucky next weekend.
In early February, Caleb Wilson visited the Tar Heels and was in the Dean E. Smith Center for their home win over archrival Duke.
Although he hasn't announced a return visit to Chapel Hill, he has noted plans to attend another UNC basketball game. Plus, he's expressed no rush in wrapping up his recruitment.
Perhaps the visit from Davis and Frederick this week will soon lead to locked-in UNC visit plans from Wilson.
He's held an offer the Tar Heels for well over a year.