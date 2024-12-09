Decision Time for Top-Ranked UNC Basketball Target AJ Dybantsa
If nothing else, UNC basketball will have its logo on the table when Utah Prep forward AJ Dybantsa announces his decision, as Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels are a finalist alongside Alabama, BYU, and Kansas. And the decision date is now set.
On Monday afternoon, Dybantsa revealed on social media that he'll advertise the winner on the next episode of ESPN's First Take, which airs at 10:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.
Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound five-star who toured the UNC basketball program in September and figures to be a one-and-done top lottery pick, ranks No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite with a perfect 1.0000 rating. So, he's the cycle's consensus top-ranked prep across all major recruiting sites.
Until a few days ago, the 247Sports Crystal Ball contained one prediction, courtesy of national recruiting insider Travis Branham, and it pointed to BYU coming out on top for the versatile sensation. However, Branham pulled his pick, and the Crystal Ball sits empty with less than 24 hours to go before the high-profile AJ Dybantsa race reaches its finish line.
Recent insider chatter suggests Alabama has emerged as the program to beat.
But ever since Dybantsa seemed to enjoy his stay in Chapel Hill — he also checked out his other finalists in recent months — the UNC basketball coaches have appeared to be legit contenders.
