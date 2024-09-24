Details Emerge for UNC Basketball Revenge Opportunity Versus Alabama
UNC basketball's ACC/SEC Challenge home bout against Alabama is set for 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 4., in the Dean E. Smith Center, and it will air on ESPN, the conferences announced this week. Of course, it'll be a chance for the Hubert Davis' fourth group of Tar Heels to avenge the 2023-24 team's Sweet 16 loss to Nate Oats' Crimson Tide in Los Angeles.
Here is the complete 16-game schedule for the second annual battle between the pair of high-major conferences:
- Dec. 3, 7 p.m. (SEC Network), Cal at Missouri
- Dec. 3, 7 p.m. ET (ESPNU), Notre Dame at Georgia
- Dec. 3, 7 p.m. (ACC Network), South Carolina at Boston College
- Dec. 3, 7 or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2), Arkansas at Miami
- Dec. 3, 7 or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2), Syracuse at Tennessee
- Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (ESPN2), Wake Forest at Texas A&M
- Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (ESPNU), Georgia Tech at Oklahoma
- Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (SEC Network), Florida State at LSU
- Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (ACC Network), Ole Miss at Louisville
- Dec. 3, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN), Kentucky at Clemson
- Dec. 4, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN2), Virginia at Florida
- Dec. 4, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN), Alabama at UNC
- Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN2), Texas at NC State
- Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN), Auburn at Duke
- Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (SEC Network), Pitt at Mississippi State
- Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (ACC Network), Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech
Last season's inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge ended in a 7-7 tie. The then-No. 17 Tar Heels did their part by knocking off the No. 10-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, 100-92, in the Smith Center.
