Major UNC Basketball Recruit Plans to Visit Tar Heels
Nate Ament's offer sheet includes every blueblood. Plus, it's worth noting that both of the UNC basketball program's closest ACC neighbors, Duke and NC State, are among the more than two dozen schools now in full pursuit of the Highland School (Va.) rising senior.
Thus far, the 6-foot-9, 185-pound forward, a versatile five-star prospect who ranks No. 13 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has locked in dates for only one official visit in his recruitment: to Kentucky, Aug. 28-30.
But following his impressive performance at the UA Next Elite 24 camp in New York on Friday afternoon, Ament told Zagsblog's Charlie Parent that he and his camp are in the process of scheduling a few more official visits for the fall. According to Parent, Ament is "looking forward to visits" with UNC, Duke, UConn, and Virginia, in addition to his trip to Kentucky.
"It says a lot to be super close in his first year," Ament commented to Parent regarding UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis' appearance in the national championship game back in 2022. "[It's] another prolific offense, and [Davis] continues to grow players as well."
Ament has expressed no rush in choosing a college destination, and he hasn't formally named finalists.
Davis & Co., yet to land a commitment on the 2025 recruiting trail, entered the Nate Ament sweepstakes back in late May.