UNC Basketball Rookie Draws More High Praise Out West
Earlier this week at the Nike Skills Academy in Portland, Ore., ESPN draft guru Jonathan Givony highlighted the "passing, defense, and improved shooting" of the lone UNC basketball player on hand in freshman Drake Powell.
The prestigious showcase, where NBA scouts were watching a few dozen invite-only prospects from the college and prep ranks train and scrimmage under the guidance of professionals, concluded on Thursday. Evidently, Powell added to his impressive early performances.
On Thursday, Givony posted 75 seconds of Powell footage and provided a bit more detailed assessment of the 6-foot-6, 195-pound McDonald's All-American from Northwood High School in Pittsboro, N.C.:
"Standout performance from UNC's Drake Powell at Nike Academy, showing an impressive blend of defensive versatility, intensity, passing and perimeter shooting confidence. Impacts winning in a variety of ways and has significant room to continue to grow long-term."
Some 2025 mock drafts view Drake Powell as a first-rounder. The same goes for another UNC basketball rookie in five-star guard Ian Jackson.
That, of course, suggests both could turn pro next spring and become the first one-and-done Tar Heels of the Hubert Davis era.
UNC basketball hasn't produced a one-and-done since big man Day'Ron Sharpe decided to forego his remaining eligibility in 2021 and came off the board No. 29 overall to the Brooklyn Nets.