UNC Basketball Has 'Chance to Shake Things Up' in Five-Star Race
Perry High School (Ariz.) forward Koa Peat visited the UNC basketball program back in November, marking the first official visitor in Chapel Hill from the 2025 trail. A few months later, the 6-foot-8, 235-pound five-star included Hubert Davis' Tar Heels in his top 10, along with Duke, Kentucky, Texas, Michigan, UCLA, Houston, Baylor, Arizona State, and Arizona.
Moreover, Davis and his crew showed up courtside for several of Koa Peat's dominant performances in grassroots action throughout the spring and summer.
For now, though, it seems most insiders view home-state hopeful Arizona as the outright frontrunner for the multifaceted post prospect.
But Peat, who ranks No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Todd Peat Sr., has neither trimmed his list any further nor revealed a decision date. And on Thursday, Rivals' Rob Cassidy noted in his breakdown of the high-profile battle that folks shouldn't entirely rule out the UNC basketball recruiters, among a few others:
"Peat's recruitment still seems fluid, so no one will be stunned if things change in the coming weeks, but there is some semblance of confidence beginning to emerge from in-state Arizona. Other programs, such as North Carolina, Texas, and Houston, should be monitored closely as we enter into the fall because each has a real chance to shake things up, but in-state Arizona holds the familiarity factor and is trending toward getting Peat back on campus for a fall official visit before he makes his decision."
Cassidy added that Arizona would have reason to feel "serious optimism" if Koa Peat's announcement were today.
Fortunately for the Tar Heels and other remaining contenders, that's not the case.
In fact, HS Top Recruits reported in early July that the 17-year-old Peat plans to take a few official visits in the fall.