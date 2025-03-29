Prolific 7-Foot Transfer Attracts UNC Basketball Interest
Following five seasons of Armando Bacot manning the paint in Chapel Hill, the UNC basketball program suffered from the lack of a physical presence down low this year. The Tar Heels just didn't have the size and length to dominant around the rim.
Now, it appears head coach Hubert Davis is doing his best to make sure that doesn’t happen again, as his Tar Heel staff has recently reached out to a talented 7-footer in hopes of bringing him to Chapel Hill.
On Friday, On3’s Joe Tipton reported that UNC basketball has expressed interest in Bucknell transfer Noah Williamson, a 7-foot, 250-pound Latvian big man.
The reigning Patriot League Player of the Year this season, Williamson averaged 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in a breakout campaign for the Bison. He’s also shown the ability and willingness to step outside and score from deep, shooting 31.8 percent beyond the arc on nearly three attempts per game as a junior.
UNC will have its hands full when it comes to recruiting Williamson, as several other top-tier options are interested. He currently plans to visit Alabama, and he's hearing from the likes of Kansas, Louisville, Miami, and Purdue, plus a number of others.
It remains to be seen if the Tar Heels can secure a visit, but Williamson’s recruitment will be one to watch.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.