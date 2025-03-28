UNC Basketball: Another Talent to Monitor in Transfer Portal
When Georgia transfer guard Silas Demary Jr. entered the portal earlier this week, fans of many schools across the country clamored online for their programs to get in contact with the potent scoring guard.
But for UNC basketball enthusiasts, there was good reasoning for wanting head coach Hubert Davis and his staff to get in contact with the North Carolina native.
Back in 2022, Demary Jr., a member of the 2023 recruiting class, revealed in comments following the NBPA Top 100 camp that the UNC would be “a dream offer” and that “everyone wants the option of their dream school.”
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound sophomore never ended up getting that offer from the Tar Heels. Instead, he elected to begin his collegiate career at Georgia over a number of other Division I options.
But the Tar Heels have now reached out, joining a long list of potential full-fledged suitors, per a report from Greenlight Media on Friday.
Demary impressed on both ends of the floor in his time with the Bulldogs, serving as a full-time starter across both his seasons in Athens and helping lead Georgia to the NCAA Tournament this season.
As a sophomore, he averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.7 steals. He also connected on 37.4 percent of his triples and shot a respectable 80.4 percent at the charity stripe.
