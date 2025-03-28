All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball: Another Talent to Monitor in Transfer Portal

UNC basketball could have a leg up if Hubert Davis decides to pursue transfer guard Silas Demary Jr.

Matt Giles

Potential UNC basketball transfer target Silas Demary Jr.
Potential UNC basketball transfer target Silas Demary Jr. / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

When Georgia transfer guard Silas Demary Jr. entered the portal earlier this week, fans of many schools across the country clamored online for their programs to get in contact with the potent scoring guard.

ALSO READ: Tar Heels Now Absent From One Recent Mock Draft

But for UNC basketball enthusiasts, there was good reasoning for wanting head coach Hubert Davis and his staff to get in contact with the North Carolina native.

Back in 2022, Demary Jr., a member of the 2023 recruiting class, revealed in comments following the NBPA Top 100 camp that the UNC would be “a dream offer” and that “everyone wants the option of their dream school.”

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound sophomore never ended up getting that offer from the Tar Heels. Instead, he elected to begin his collegiate career at Georgia over a number of other Division I options.

But the Tar Heels have now reached out, joining a long list of potential full-fledged suitors, per a report from Greenlight Media on Friday.

Demary impressed on both ends of the floor in his time with the Bulldogs, serving as a full-time starter across both his seasons in Athens and helping lead Georgia to the NCAA Tournament this season.

As a sophomore, he averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.7 steals. He also connected on 37.4 percent of his triples and shot a respectable 80.4 percent at the charity stripe.

ALSO READ: UNC Staff Eyes Heralded Transfer With Tar Heel Ties

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball