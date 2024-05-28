Emerging Canadian Prep: UNC Basketball 'Has Always Been My Favorite'
Amari Upshaw, tracking as a top-tier talent among his 2027 peers when that cycle's expanded rankings debut on major recruiting sites later this year, plays for UPLAY Canada on the Nike EYBL E15 circuit. And he hails from Nova Scotia. But it seems the 6-foot-5, 160-pound wing wouldn't mind heading south to check out the UNC basketball program in a few years if given the opportunity.
After all, UNC is Upshaw's dream school.
"It's always been North Carolina," Upshaw told Pro Insight at Nike EYBL Session 4 in Kansas City over the weekend. "I've always loved their color: the Tar Heel blue. It's just always been my favorite."
For now, it's a bit too early to expect offers from the UNC basketball staff or any other bluebloods on the 2027 trail. However, it sounds like Upshaw, a gifted slide-by slasher and smooth 3-point shooter exhibiting signs of a deft midrange game, has eyes on developing a repertoire reminiscent of one former blueblood recruit in particular.
"I model my game after Brandon Ingram," he noted to Pro Insight about the 2015-16 Duke basketball one-and-done from Kinston, N.C., who now stars for the New Orleans Pelicans.
In what is his first campaign with UPLAY Canada, Amari Upshaw is averaging 14.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in only 21.5 minutes per game. It's worth noting his production has picked up of late, as he helped the squad, now 8-6 overall, leave Kansas City on a three-game winning streak, in which he averaged 16.7 points while shooting a combined 19-for-40 (47.5 percent) from the field.
