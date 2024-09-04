UNC Basketball: Coveted 7-Footer Cancels Trip to Chapel Hill
In mid-August, The Bullis School (Md.) southpaw Eric Reibe scheduled an official visit to the UNC basketball program for the third weekend of September. But as of Tuesday evening, that trip to Chapel Hill is no longer on the center's calendar, national recruiting insider Adam Zagoria first reported.
He also canceled his visit to Kentucky.
For now, Reibe, No. 38 overall and No. 4 among full-fledged centers on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, still intends to check out UConn this weekend, Indiana the first weekend of October, and Oregon the following weekend. He visited Kansas this past weekend.
As a junior, his only trips were to Creighton and Harvard.
While the news doesn't necessarily mean the Tar Heels are entirely out of contention for the 7-foot, 235-pound four-star, it certainly doesn't bode well for Hubert Davis & Co.'s perceived standing in the recruitment. After all, there's no word of Reibe planning to reschedule the UNC visit.
Earlier this summer, Reibe trimmed his list of suitors to a top 11 of UNC, Kentucky, Kansas, Indiana, Oregon, Stanford, Harvard, UConn, Creighton, West Virginia, and Ohio State.
Eric Reibe is the only center among the dozen-plus undecided seniors who have landed an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis. The Tar Heels' only other target at the five-spot, Great Crossing High School (Ky.) four-star Malachi Moreno, committed to Kentucky in August.