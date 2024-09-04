All Tar Heels

Two UNC Basketball Recruits Set to Attend Football Home Opener

The UNC basketball staff is preparing to host some top-tier four-stars this weekend.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
Decisions are likely just around the corner for Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nikolas Khamenia and Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) guard Derek Dixon. And both are just two days away from arriving in Chapel Hill for their UNC basketball official visits.

Their weekend Tar Heel tour coincides with the UNC football team's home opener against Charlotte in Kenan Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).

Khamenia, on the cusp of five-star status at No. 29 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, recently named a top five of UNC, Arizona, Duke, Gonzaga, and UCLA. He visited Arizona this past weekend and will make a second September trip to North Carolina for his Duke visit next weekend.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound stretch-four is looking to announce a winner at some point in October.

As for Dixon, No. 58 overall in the class, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound four-star is eyeing Sept. 27 as a potential end date to his recruitment. He's been down to a top six of UNC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Pitt, Arizona, and Syracuse since late July.

Following his weekend with the UNC basketball program, Dixon will have only more visit on tap: to Arizona next weekend.

