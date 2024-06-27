Former UNC Basketball Forward Enjoys Perfect NBA Landing Spot
Harrison Ingram didn't come off the board at the NBA Draft as early as some UNC basketball faithful had hoped. In recent weeks, there appeared to be a slim chance that he would sneak into the first round and thereby earn a guaranteed contract.
Nevertheless, it looks as though the 6-foot-7. 225-pound forward, a former five-star recruit out of Dallas, is in an ideal location to begin his pro career. After all, he's back in his home state.
During the second round of the NBA Draft in Manhattan on Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs selected Ingram at No. 48 overall, as the 21-year-old became the first Tar Heel talent to get drafted since Day'Ron Sharpe in 2021.
In the eyes of The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Harrison Ingram couldn't have asked for a better opportunity, for he'll look to carve out a role with a young franchise full of promise:
"Harrison Ingram to the San Antonio Spurs is a dream fit. Ingram is super versatile. Has played so many different roles throughout his college career. Type of guy who should earn minutes right away next to Victor Wembanyama."
Ingram, who shined as one-year UNC basketball starter following his transfer from Stanford, is the only Tar Heel who got a call at the now-completed 2024 NBA Draft.