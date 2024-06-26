UNC Basketball Has 'High Interest' in 7-Foot Southpaw
For now, Great Crossing High School (Ky.) four-star Malachi Moreno is the only full-fledged center on the 2025 UNC basketball offer sheet. But it appears Hubert Davis and his staff are at least exploring the possibility of targeting another big man in the cycle.
On Wednesday, League Ready reported that the Tar Heels are among those expressing "high interest" in The Bullis School (Md.) four-star rising senior Eric Reibe, a 7-foot, 235-pound lefty who has seen his ranking soar 75 spots since December to No. 41 overall (No. 1 in Maryland) on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Ever since averaging 19.7 points per game in front of countless college coaches at the NBPA Top 100 Camp earlier this month, Reibe has also been hearing from the likes of reigning back-to-back national champion UConn, per League Ready, in addition to UNC's archrival, Duke. Plus, he's recently reeled in offers from Kentucky, Florida State, Washington, and Vanderbilt, pushing the versatile big man's total number of suitors well past 30.
"I'm open right now," the 17-year-old Eric Reibe explained to League Ready about his recruitment. "But I may be cutting my list down in the next few weeks. Maybe to around seven."
In other words, while the UNC basketball recruiters and others still have time to enter the fray, the clock appears to be ticking.