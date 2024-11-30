Former UNC Basketball Teammates No Longer Unbeaten This Season
Ex-Tar Heel reserve wing Puff Johnson is a full-time starter for the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in his fifth season in college. And his 2021-23 UNC basketball teammate, now-senior guard D'Marco Dunn, is one of the Nittany Lions' first players off the bench.
ALSO READ: Ex-UNC Guard Posting Career-High Stats for Third Team
After finishing with a 16-17 record last season, they helped power a 6-0 start under second-year Penn State head coach Mike Rhoades this go-round before falling to Clemson, 75-67, in their Sunshine Slam championship clash in Daytona Beach, Fla., earlier this week.
Johnson, who averaged 3.1 points in 65 outings across his three-year UNC basketball career, is posting a career-high 10.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per contest this season. Plus, the 24-year-old, younger brother of former Tar Heel sensation and current Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, has shot a career-best 54.0 percent from the field and 44.4 percent beyond the arc thus far.
Meanwhile, Dunn's 6.4 points per outing mark a slight drop from his average as a junior but still a big jump from his average of 1.9 points in 50 appearances across his two-season stay in Chapel Hill. And the 21-year-old, also a former four-star recruit, is chipping in 1.9 rebounds in his 15.0 minutes per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field, 35.3 percent from deep, and 9-for-9 at the foul line.
D'Marco Dunn, Puff Johnson, and the Penn State Nittany Lions aim to bounce back from their loss to Clemson when they host the Buffalo Bulls at 2 p.m. ET Sunday.
ALSO READ: Future Tar Heel Guard Isaiah Denis Flies High in Atlanta
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more updates on former UNC basketball players and other Tar Heel news.