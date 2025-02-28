One-Year UNC Basketball Talent Signs Another NBA Contract
Pete Nance spent several weeks on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers this season but was waived earlier this month. Now, the former UNC basketball forward is set to join the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Thursday night.
According to Charania, the Bucks are signing the 25-year-old to a two-way deal.
Across seven outings with the Sixers this season, the 6-foot-11, 230-pound Nance averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 33.3 percent beyond the arc.
Last season, Pete Nance's first in the NBA after going undrafted following his graduate transfer campaign in Chapel Hill, he played eight games while on a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks (33-25) sit fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. Their next outing is on the road versus the Dallas Mavericks (32-28) at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday.
In his lone season as a member of the UNC basketball program, Nance averaged 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
