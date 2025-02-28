All Tar Heels

One-Year UNC Basketball Talent Signs Another NBA Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have added UNC basketball product Pete Nance.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball forward Pete Nance
UNC basketball forward Pete Nance / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pete Nance spent several weeks on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers this season but was waived earlier this month. Now, the former UNC basketball forward is set to join the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Thursday night.

ALSO READ: Tar Heels Keeps Pedal to Metal During Winning Streak

According to Charania, the Bucks are signing the 25-year-old to a two-way deal.

Across seven outings with the Sixers this season, the 6-foot-11, 230-pound Nance averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 33.3 percent beyond the arc.

Last season, Pete Nance's first in the NBA after going undrafted following his graduate transfer campaign in Chapel Hill, he played eight games while on a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks (33-25) sit fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. Their next outing is on the road versus the Dallas Mavericks (32-28) at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

In his lone season as a member of the UNC basketball program, Nance averaged 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

ALSO READ: Uptick in Cade Tyson's Contributions Equals More Minutes

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball and football news.

Published |Modified
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball