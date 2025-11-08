Hubert Davis Lauds UNC Freshman’s Emotion and Impact vs. Kansas
Caleb Wilson screamed and exuded passion during North Carolina's statement win over Kansas. The Tar Heels and Jayhawks played inside the Dean Dome for the first time on Friday night, and UNC's win ended a five-game losing streak. Hubert Davis, in his fifth season as the program's head coach, earned his first win against Bill Self.
Wilson's emotion was a source of energy that kept on spreading throughout the Dean Dome — one that followed suit with a whiteout after back and forth Thursday afternoon. And the potential 2026 NBA Draft pick put on a show with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He shot 9-12 from the field, 0-1 from three and 6-9 from the charity stripe.
After the game, Davis emphasized the importance of playing with emotion the way Wilson does.
- “Yeah. I mean, you know, him diving on loose balls and just his energy and effort enthusiasm, you know, one of the things that we talk about, we just need one," said Davis after the game. "And everybody will follow suit, and him diving on the floor and showing emotion. And I tell the guys like you have to play with emotion."
- "If you're doing something that you love at a place that you love or people that you love, how can you not scream? How could you not have something come out of you? And the fans feed off of that. And it resonates with him because it shows somebody that not only cares about his game, but cares about this program and this university.”
North Carolina's freshman is more than likely playing his lone season in Chapel Hill, as he is seen as one of the best options for NBA teams to select come next year when the 2025-2026 season is said and done. However, until then, UNC has a physical but also emotional player in the 19-year-old.
Wilson is Physical, But Also Emotional
Wilson was in high school not too long ago, and is now two games in as a college basketball player — scoring 20 points in each contest and created a handful of highlights that has fans on social media raving about. Nonetheless, Wilson's emotional side of his game is one factor that can push UNC forward as the season progresses — somebody has to get the team fired up.
Despite his youth, Wilson showed out against a ranked opponent underneath the bright lights.
UNC will play Radford on Tuesday, November 11, at 7:00 p.m. in Chapel Hill, and from there, Wilson has another opportunity to pour with his performance and feelings.
