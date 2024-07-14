Major UNC Basketball Target Almost Ready to Announce Decision
Chatter among insiders in recent weeks suggests the UNC basketball staff is battling fellow top contenders Alabama and Kentucky for the five-star services of Link Academy (Mo.) sensation Jasper Johnson.
In other words, although the 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard hasn't publicly trimmed any programs from the top 10 he named back in the winter, all signs point to the Tar Heels, Crimson Tide, or Wildcats coming out on top.
ALSO READ: UNC Head Coach Watches Dual-Sport Target Bulldoze Foes
And judging by a post from On3's Joe Tipton on Sunday afternoon, an announcement is likely only a week or two away. Tipton notes that Johnson's "commitment is nearing" and that news of that decision from the silky southpaw sharpshooter "is expected after Peach Jam."
Peach Jam concludes next weekend.
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and two of his assistants, who hosted Johnson for an official visit in early February and a return unofficial visit three weeks ago, checked in on the longtime priority target on Saturday.
However, Tipton mentioned only Kentucky's Mark Pope and Alabama's Nate Oats when reporting which suitors were on hand to watch the 18-year-old in action for Team Thad on Sunday morning.
No experts have entered a prediction into the 247Sports Crystal Ball for the Jasper Johnson sweepstakes. So, while some have expressed opinions of late as to which way he may be leaning down the homestretch, the intel hasn't resulted in sufficient confidence to make a pick, evidently.
As things stand, Hubert Davis and his crew have extended offers to 17 recruits in the 2025 class. They have yet to reel in their first pledge.