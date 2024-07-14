UNC Basketball: Top-Ranked Recruit Announces In-State Transfer
UNC basketball is in contention for the top-ranked prospects on both the 2025 and 2026 recruiting trails. Five-star forwards AJ Dybantsa, No. 1 among the nation's rising high school seniors, and Tyran Stokes, sitting atop the 2026 rankings ever since Dybantsa's reclassification to 2025 back in the fall, spent last season at powerhouse Prolific Prep (Calif.) just north of San Francisco.
But each of the heralded teammates has decided to transfer for next season.
Dybantsa, who received an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis around the same time as his announced reclass, revealed his move to Utah Prep in late May.
And on Saturday afternoon, Stokes made public his decision to transfer to Notre Dame High School, located just outside Los Angeles in Sherman Oaks, for his junior campaign.
Shortly after advertising his transfer, the 6-foot-7, 235-pound enforcer and the 6-foot-9, 200-pound Dybantsa combined for 46 points in their Oakland Soldiers' 23-point victory at the prestigious Peach Jam prep showcase in North Augusta, S.C.
Tyran Stokes grew up a UNC basketball fan. So, chances are Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels, who extended an offer to him four weeks ago, will remain a contender in the high-profile sweepstakes.
For now, Stokes boasts 18 offers, per 247Sports, and has neither named finalists nor provided a decision timeline.