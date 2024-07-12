Five-Star Forward Erupts With UNC Basketball Head Coach on Hand
Back in November, six months after receiving an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis, Perry High School (Ariz.) rising senior Koa Peat became the first 2025 recruit to check out the Tar Heels on an official visit. Now, as Peat is planning fall visits to Arkansas, Baylor, and Duke, Davis and his crew are likely hoping the 6-foot-8, 235-pound bruiser will make a return trip to Chapel Hill.
RELATED: Tar Heels Pursuing Top Six Preps Regardless of Class
Just before 10 a.m. ET Friday, Davis and assistant Brad Frederick had baseline seats at the 3SSB Palmetto Road Championship in Rock Hill, S.C., and watched Peat power his Compton Magic squad to a 75-71 win over Austin Rivers SE Elite.
The 17-year-old phenom, who is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Todd Peat and ranks No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and three blocks across his 28 minutes on the floor. He shot 8-for-14 from the field, 1-for-2 from deep, and 4-for-4 at the foul line.
Koa Peat has been down to a top 10 in his recruitment since January. In addition to his UNC basketball suitors, that list includes Duke, Kentucky, Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan, Houston, Baylor, UCLA, and Texas.
However, he's noted that offseason coaching changes led him to reopen the race a bit.