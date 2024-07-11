UNC Basketball Advances Another Step in Huge Recruiting Race
Two weeks after welcoming Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) guard Acaden Lewis to campus for an unofficial visit, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff landed in the 6-foot-2, 170-pound four-star's top eight on Tuesday.
The crafty backcourt weapon, who employs an uptempo attack and has seen his ranking improve to the tune of roughly 10 spots per month since January, is now down to UNC, Duke, Syracuse, Kentucky, Tennessee, UConn, Auburn, and Michigan.
In addition to his trip to Chapel Hill, Acaden Lewis, sitting at No. 47 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, recently checked out Kentucky and UConn.
Thus far, the sharpshooting lefty has locked in only one official visit for his senior year: to UNC beginning on Oct. 4. However, he wants to check out all of the remaining contenders — note that bluebloods comprise half of his list — before potentially deciding on a winner in the fall, he explained to Zagsblog's Charlie Parent.
Even so, judging by Lewis' comments about the Tar Heels this week, the UNC basketball recruiters may well be among the frontrunners for his coveted services.
"It was great," he said to Parent about his UNC visit. "It's a college town and one of the most respected programs. They're known for their guards and getting them to the league as well, which is one of the main things I'm focusing on. [Coach Davis] was a super cool, genuine guy, and a lot of the staff is super genuine, and the players seem to really like it there.
"Their system, they play really fast, which I think I could excel in. [Coach Davis] just said he could see me playing there, and I agree. He needs guards because he has some high-profile guards now that'll be gone by the time I would get there, so he could see me stepping into play Day 1."
Lewis is one of 16 preps in his class who have received an offer from Hubert Davis and have not publicly eliminated the Tar Heels from contention.
But UNC has yet to reel in its first 2026 prize.