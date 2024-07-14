Hubert Davis Watches Dual-Sport UNC Basketball Target Bulldoze Foes
UNC basketball's Hubert Davis showed up courtside in North Augusta, S.C., on Saturday afternoon to watch Reidsville High School (N.C.) forward Kendre' Harrison, now one of three early Tar Heel targets on the 2026 trail, power CP3 to a 64-55 win over The Family in Nike E16 action at Peach Jam.
The crowd also included Michigan State's Tom Izzo and Tennessee's Rick Barnes.
Harrison, a 6-foot-7, 245-pound bruiser who is the nation's top-ranked 2026 tight end and longtime UNC football target, finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block, and zero turnovers in his 27 minutes on the floor. While seemingly intimidating defenders with his absolutely massive frame and relentlessly intense attack in the paint, he shot 8-for-15 from the field and 4-for-6 at the charity stripe.
Known for shattering backboards during games — it's already happened a couple of times this calendar year — Kendre' Harrison brings to mind former UNC basketball and football standout Julius Peppers. Of course, the comparisons between the coveted prospect and the Hall of Fame defensive end from North Carolina will only grow in number should the Tar Heels manage to prevail in his loaded recruitment.
He ranks No. 33 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite as a hoopster, 27 notches lower than his ranking on the gridiron.
Given Harrison's overpowering performance on Saturday and potential dual-sport impact at the college level in a few years, it would come as no surprise if Hubert Davis or one of his assistants arrives for CP3's next Peach Jam outing at 1:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.